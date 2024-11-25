ULP marks 26th National Convention, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlights progress and future goals

The Unity Labour Party {ULP} Administration has made tremendous advancements over the past twenty-four years, but there’s much more work to be done.

That’s the message from Political Leader and Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he addressed members and supporters at the 26th National Convention yesterday.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Government has been able to maintain its stability over the years.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, addressing the open session of the ULP National Convention yesterday at the Campden Park Secondary School.

The Convention was held under the theme “Labour is Working – Forward to the Sixth Term”

