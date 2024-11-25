St. Vincent and the Grenadines launches 16 days of activism to combat gender-based violence

St. Vincent and the Grenadines kicks off sixteen days of Activism to highlight the prevention of violence against Women and Girls.

The 16 Days of Activism is a global campaign that runs from November 25th – International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th – International Human Rights Day.

Minister of National Mobilization and Gender Affairs, Keisal Peters says this campaign aims to raise awareness about gender based violence.

Minister Peters is she is urging persons to participate in the activities planned during this campaign

The campaign is being held under the theme “Invest to End Violence Against Women and Girls”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related