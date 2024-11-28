Work to repair the Grenadines wharf which was damaged during the passage of hurricane Beryl is ongoing. This with some hiccups, due to the damage being more extensive than previously estimated.

Speaking in Parliament earlier today, Minister of Urban Development, Grenadines, Seaports et al Benarva Browne said that due to the new developments, a review of the scope of work was made along with an amendment to the contract.

The Minister stated that a few factors must be taken in account in the repair of the Grenadines wharf.

