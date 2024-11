MR ALPHANSO ROCK of Dascent Cottage, Old Montrose died on Friday November 15th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 14th at the First Church of the Open Bible Standard church, Dasent Cottage, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

