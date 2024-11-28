Severe weather events have had a severe impact on the agricultural sector in St Vincent and the Grenadines. This phenomenon is expected to impact the anticipated volume of agricultural produce for the Christmas period.

In an interview with NBC News, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said site visits to vegetable farmers will continue this week, with over 200 vegetable farmers already reporting damage from the rains.

Minister Caesar said that since this is a holiday period, there will be an increase in demand for food, which will in turn lead to an increase in the price of produce.

The Minister said the Ministry will be monitoring the issue closely.

