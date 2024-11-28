Soroptimist International Caribbean Network to host seminar on violence against women and girls

The local chapter of the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network is preparing to host a seminar this Saturday, as part of the 16 days of activism to address violence against women and girls.

President of the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network, Rene Baptiste tells NBC News the Seminar will be held at the University of the West Indies Global Campus in Kingstown.

Baptiste says the seminar will be held to discuss and raise awareness about the issue of violence against women and girls and a number of influential speakers will attend the event.

Baptiste says the local chapter of the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network has invited a number of organizations and individuals from across the country, to be a part of this Saturday’s seminar.

She says violence against women and girls is a real issue, which must be addressed head on.

