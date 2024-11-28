SVG Alzheimer Association Incorporated to host alzheimer’s awareness event in Bequia this Friday

The SVG Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Incorporated (SVGDDA) said it will continue to raise awareness about the disease and its impacts this Friday, on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

In an interview with NBC News, President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Incorporated, Sylvia Gould said Friday’s program in Bequia will run from 10am 2pm.

Gould said the program will be held to ensure that people living with Alzheimer’s Disease can receive the help they need and challenge the stigma surrounding the condition and other forms of dementia.

Gould said while in Bequia, there will be a presentation relating to Alzheimer’s Disease, while leaflets and other documents that can further educate the public about the condition, will be distributed.

She said the Association will also be conducting a number of health checks to test people’s risk of developing the disease and she is encouraging people on Bequia to be present this Friday.

