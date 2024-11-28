Early health screenings for pregnant women urged to safeguard mother and child
Pregnant women are being advised that early detection of health conditions, or diseases, can lead to treatment that will help safeguard the health of mother and baby.
This is according to National Family planning Coordinator in the Ministry of Health, Arlitha John Douglas.
In an interview with NBC News, John Douglas encouraged testing to check the health of both mother and baby, to identify potential problems for treatment in a timely manner.