New Wells to be Constructed in North Windward as Part of World Bank-Funded Volcano Eruption Emergency Project

Two new Wells will be constructed in North Windward under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), being funded by World Bank.

This is according to the Project Engineer Nerissa Fergus, who was addressing a consultation in North Windward on Tuesday, to outline plans for the construction of permanent bridges in Noel and Overland.

The VEEP project support the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines in its emergency recovery and restoration of services, in areas affected by the La Soufriere Volcano eruptions.

The project is funded through the World Bank’s International Development Association at a cost of 40 million US dollars, with a two million US dollar co-financing grant from the European Union.

