Government affirms commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure with new clinic in Redemption Sharpes

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St Clair Prince has reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to developing and enhancing public health infrastructure across the country.

He made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Prince said work on the Construction of the Redemption Sharpes Health Clinic will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and is expected to begin during 2025.

Minister Prince said a site has already been identified for the Construction of the Redemption Sharpes Health Clinic and he outlined the stage where preliminary work on this project is currently at.

Parliament has been adjourned Sine die.

