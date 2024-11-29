Farm Equipment and Irrigation Systems to be distributed in Orange Hill as part of Food Insecurity Project

A ceremony will be held later today for the distribution of farm equipment and irrigation systems to beneficiaries in Agricultural Region Three, Peruvian Vale to Fancy.

The ceremony which will take place at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre, forms part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Food Insecurity Project.

The Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

It also aims to mitigate the negative impacts on the agriculture and fisheries sectors, which have been caused by the April 2021 volcanic eruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, tropical storms and droughts.

The project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, with technical support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

It is being financed through a loan from the World Bank

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at two this afternoon, with addresses from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, other officials.

It is expected to be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

