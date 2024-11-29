Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Friday 29th November,2024 Z Jack November 29, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community to observe World AIDS Day, on Sunday December 1st. Johnny P Straker tells us more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WORLD-AIDS-DAY-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Farm Equipment and Irrigation Systems to be distributed in Orange Hill as part of Food Insecurity ProjectNext: Government to provide Cost of Living Allowance to Vulnerable Households for next three months Related Stories Town and Country Planning Amendment bill passed in Parliament after extensive debate 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Town and Country Planning Amendment bill passed in Parliament after extensive debate November 29, 2024 New legislation to crack down on dogs on certain beaches following passage of Dogs Bill 1 min read Latest News News & Sports New legislation to crack down on dogs on certain beaches following passage of Dogs Bill November 29, 2024 Government to provide Cost of Living Allowance to Vulnerable Households for next three months 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Government to provide Cost of Living Allowance to Vulnerable Households for next three months November 29, 2024