Cuban Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Carlos Etchvery has thanked the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for the pledge of one million US dollars to assist in the rebuilding efforts following the passage of two major hurricanes.

Speaking to NBC News Ambassador Etchvery said this is solidarity, as Cuba and St Vincent and the Grenadines are one family.

The Ambassador also reaffirmed Cuba’s continued commitment to assist with the repair, reconstruction and rebuilding efforts in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

