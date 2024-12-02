Vincentians are being encouraged to welcome persons coming to shores of St Vincent and Grenadines for Christmas with open arms.

Speaking at the launch of National Christmas and Nine Mornings Celebrations last night, Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James said the warmth, love and hospitality shared by Vincentians will resonate with everyone.

The Minister encouraged Vincentians to take the message of love to every household in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

