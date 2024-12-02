Work on the Dorsetshire Hill road rehabilitation project to begin in January 2025

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) will commence work on the Dorsetshire Hill Road Rehabilitation Project in January 2025.

He made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament recently.

Minister Daniel said the Dorsetshire Hill Road is scheduled to be rehabilitated under the National Road Rehabilitation Project to a tune of more than two million dollars.

Minister Daniel also outlined some of the work that will be carried out as part of the Dorsetshire Hill Road Rehabilitation project.

