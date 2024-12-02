Government in talks with PayPal to make services accessible in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Camillo Gonsalves said the government is in discussions with PayPal to get the services accessible locally.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, the Finance Minister said PayPal initially thought St Vincent and the Grenadines did not have the same system as other countries in the OECS, which served as a reason for Vincentians not being able to access the system.

Minister Gonsalves said the government has gone to great pains to explain that St Vincent and the Grenadines is a part of the same currency union and have the same financial laws as other Caribbean countries.

The Minister said even after St Vincent and the Grenadines gets onboard the system, it would still not operate at the same level as American users.

