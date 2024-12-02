Cabinet approves further development of Lowman’s Bay

Minister of Urban Development, Grenadines, Affairs, Seaports et al, Benarva Browne said Cabinet has agreed for the site at Lowman’s Bay to be further developed.

She made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament recently regarding the Cabinet Appointed Committee’s Review on the use of Lowman’s Bay.

Minister Browne said some of the developments include the establishment of washroom facilities for fisherfolk and beachgoers as well as a Slipway for Fishers to pull up their boats, among other things.

Minister Browne said the establishment of the washroom facility is being prioritized and the first aspect of work for this project should be completed by mid-December.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related