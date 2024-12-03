Stakeholders in the Tourism Sector have been applauded for their dedication, despite the many challenges faced.

The commendation came from Minister of Tourism, Carlos James during the Cocktail and Awards Ceremony, held at Beachcombers Hotel on Saturday.

Minister James said the Tourism industry has shown immense resilience in the face of recent natural disasters.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, also commended the stakeholders for the important role they play in the Tourism Sector.

Among the awards presented were Employee of the Year – Kimesha Bailey-Browne; Stakeholder of the Year – Hotel Alexandrina; Bartender of the Year – James Spencer; Chef of the year – Christopher John and Most Outstanding Tourism Site – Owia Salt Pond.

The Cocktail and Awards Ceremony culminated the activities to observe Tourism Month under the slogan “Tourism is Everyone’s Business – Live It, Love It, Embrace It.”

