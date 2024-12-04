SVG will not meet CARICOM 25 by 25 goal due to several natural disasters

This country will not meet the Caribbean Community “CARICOM’s” 25 by 25 goal, due to the impacts on the agriculture sector, caused by several natural disasters.

The 25 by 25 goal is designed to decrease the food import bill of CARICOM members by 25 per cent by 2025.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said the Ministry would have to reposition itself.

The Minister said in the next few years, food and water security would be two of the most discussed issues worldwide.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related