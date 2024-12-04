Thousands to receive income support from the Government of SVG

More than 4000 persons are set to receive income support from the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Income support of $600 will be given to specific sects of people who were affected by the passage of hurricane Beryl.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said as of November 29th, three thousand, two hundred and fourteen cards have already been manufactured.

The Prime Minister said 1236 cards amounting to 1.5 million dollars, have already been produced for people in the Grenadines so far.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related