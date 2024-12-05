Nine Nights of lights officially launched at Botanical Gardens

This year’s edition of the Nine Nights of Lights festival was official launched on Tuesday at the Botanical Gardens.

Addressing the media launch, Chairperson of the Nine Nights Festival Committee, Calisha Solomon said that the beautification of the gardens is almost 60 percent completed.

Solomon added that though there were many challenges this year, she is expecting the festival to be bigger and brighter. She noted that more areas in the Botanical Gardens will be decorated and lit this year.

Chairperson of the National Nine Mornings committee Orande “Bomani” Charles, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the development of the festival.

Charles said the event continues to play a major role as a main tourism attraction for Christmas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The festival, which is in its 9th year, will officially begin on December 15th to Monday December 23rd.

The activities include:

Sunday 15th December 2024 – Opening Ceremony

Monday 16th December 2024 – Dance Under the Stars

Tuesday 17th December 2024 – Karaoke Night

Wednesday 18th December 2024 – Upstage Xperience

Thursday 19th December 2024- X-mas on Steel

Friday 20th December 2024 – Pajama Movie Night

Saturday 21st December 2024 – Kids Fun Night

Sunday 22nd December 2024 – Bowman and Friends

