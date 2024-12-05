Latest News News & Sports NBC Radio’s Special Report – Thursday December 5th 2024 nbcsvgadmin December 5, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint This week the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police force Coast Guard Service celebrates 44 years of dedicated service. Gailorn Browne has more in today’s special report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/COAST-GUARD-44-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Minister Peters calls for greater inclusivity for persons living with disabilities in SVGNext: Nine Nights of lights officially launched at Botanical Gardens Related Stories Nine Nights of lights officially launched at Botanical Gardens 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Nine Nights of lights officially launched at Botanical Gardens December 5, 2024 Minister Peters calls for greater inclusivity for persons living with disabilities in SVG 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Minister Peters calls for greater inclusivity for persons living with disabilities in SVG December 5, 2024 Prime Minister urges regional leaders to work collectively to address challenges 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister urges regional leaders to work collectively to address challenges December 5, 2024