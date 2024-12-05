Minister Peters calls for greater inclusivity for persons living with disabilities in SVG

A call has been made for more efforts to be made to include persons with disabilities in leadership roles.

Minister of National Mobilization, Keisal Peters made the call while addressing a rally in Georgetown on Tuesday to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Minister said the empowerment of persons with disabilities augers well for the development of the society.

Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development, Keisal Peters.

Meanwhile … President of the Voice of the Disabled, Cheryl Adams, called for an end to discrimination against persons with disabilities.

