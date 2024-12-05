Prime Minister urges regional leaders to work collectively to address challenges

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has emphasized the importance of collaboration among Caribbean Member States in addressing domestic challenges.

The Prime Minister was delivering the 14th annual Dame Eugenia Charles Memorial Lecture in Dominica on Monday.

Dr. Gonsalves urged Regional Leaders to work together as a collective in addressing these challenges.

The lecture was spearheaded by the UWI Global Campus in Dominica in collaboration with the Fort Young Hotel.

