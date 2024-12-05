St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the Doha Forum, scheduled to take place in Qatar this weekend.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will attend the forum, which is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders to discuss critical challenges facing the world.

The Prime Minister said on NBC Radio yesterday that he will engage with global leaders on issues that are of importance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Doha Forum will be held under the theme “Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity”

