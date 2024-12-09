District Medical officer says screening is critical in diagnosing Hypertension

District Medical Officer Dr. Nanyamka Snagg-John says screening for blood pressure is a critical step in identifying and managing hypertension.

Dr. Snagg John who is the Medical Officer in the Calliaqua Health District, was at the time speaking to NBC News, about the prevalence of hypertension in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Snagg John is advising people aged 18 and older, to have their blood pressure checked at least once every 2 years, if it is within normal range.

District medical Officer in the Calliaqua Health District, Dr. Nanyamka Snagg John.

Dr. Snagg-John further encourages persons from high risk groups with existing conditions like diabetes, kidney disease or a family history of hypertension, to be screened more often.

Additionally, she is imploring people with hypertension, to adhere to the treatment plan given by their doctors.

