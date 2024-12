St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20s had a 2-1 win over Dominica Under-20s in their Friendly Football International match at Victoria Park in Kingstown last Saturday evening.

Devonte McDowall netted the goals for St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20s in the 44th and 46th minutes.

Adriel Lawrence converted a 71st minute goal for Dominica Under-20s.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related