Aerial Drone Mapping to be done for enhanced land and property transactions

Residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon have access to more up-to-date land map information, with the launch of the Aerial Drone Mapping of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Land and Surveys Department will be carrying out aerial drone mapping of the country with the help of PLACE US, a global non-profit Technology Organization.

Chief Surveyor of the Land and Surveys Department, Keith Francis is confident that the new mapping technology will significantly enhance the single window for land and property transactions.

Francis said this new technology will ensure a more transparent and reliable process for land owners and prospective buyers

Like this: Like Loading...

Related