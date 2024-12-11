Government to provide income support to Beekeepers affected by Hurricane Beryl

Persons involved in the Apiculture Industry are this week receiving income support from the Government, amounting to close to quarter million dollars.

This, from Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, as he provided an update on the support being provided to persons affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The Minister is urging the Beekeepers to submit the necessary information to the Beekeeping Extension Officer, for the processing of their income support.

