More than 12-thousand students have benefitted from the Taiwan Bursary and Scholarship Program since its inception in 1998.

Students from Primary, Secondary, Tertiary and Technical Institutions have received financial support under Taiwan’s Human Resources Development Program.

Five hundred and twenty four students are benefiting from this year’s scholarship program, which amounts to 120-thousand US dollars.

Taiwanese Ambassador, Her Excellency Fiona Fan says hundreds of students are also beneficiaries of University Scholarships in Taiwan.

Meanwhile Minister of Education, Curtis King thanked Taiwan for its generous contribution to the Education sector.

He challenged teachers to be more creative in their teaching methods.

