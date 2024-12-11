Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Trevor Bailey, is urging individuals to take their security seriously this Christmas season.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Monday, ACP Bailey emphasized the importance of being vigilant during the holiday season.

Bailey advised homeowners to ensure their homes are well secured, before leaving the premises.

ACP Bailey highlighted the increasing use of CCTV Cameras by property owners, and has offered some tips for persons interested in installing the security cameras.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related