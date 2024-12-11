Investigations are continuing into a shooting incident that occurred in Rose Place, Kingstown, in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station, yesterday morning.

Police say a 35-year-old vendor from Ottley Hall was shot in his right leg by an unidentified male assailant at about 11:50am.

The victim was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he is receiving medical attention for his injuries.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in identifying the perpetrator to contact:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810

The Police Force says it remains vigilant in its efforts to address gun-related offenses and encourages the public to report suspicious activities involving firearms.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related