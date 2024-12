MR ALFRED ALEXANDER DELPESCHE better known as BO-YO and DADDY of Green Hill, Barrouallie died on Wednesday October 23rd at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 28th at the New Testament church of God. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related