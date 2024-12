MRS KELPER JOYCENA O’GARRO JOSEPH of Campden Park formerly of Lowmans Leeward died on Thursday December 5th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 21st at the Campden Park Wesleyan Holiness Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Leeward Cemetery.

