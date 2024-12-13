The Zero Hunger Trust Fund has launches Nine Morning Garden Spade -Spade in Hand Ready to Grow

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund has launched the Nine Morning Garden Spade – Spade in Hand Ready to Grow, an additional component of the – Backyard Gardens program.

The initiative seeks to highlight the importance of the National Food Security Drive, and forms part of the Nine Mornings Festival.

Senior Programme Officer, Alanda Moses said the Nine Mornings Garden Spade Competition will run from December 16th to 22nd 2024, “with gardeners showcasing their best efforts.

Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Bomani Charles welcomed the launch of the Garden Spade Competition.

The competition is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Farmers Support Company with support from the SVG Nine Mornings Committee.

