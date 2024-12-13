Tributes pour in for veteran journalist Shelley Clarke: A Pillar of Broadcasting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Veteran Journalists, Shelley Clarke of Prospect has died

Clarke who was one of the Editor and one of the Founders of the News Newspaper died this morning.

One of his media colleagues, Theresa Daniel in paying tribute to Mr. Clarke, says he has significantly contributed to the development of broadcasting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Daniel says she is grateful for the training and guidance Clarke provided to her.

