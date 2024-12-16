Reports indicate that the M.V Gem Star 2 successfully arrived in Canouan in the wee hours this morning after encountering problems at sea yesterday.

The vessel encountered difficulties when returning to Canouan from Carriacou on an excursion.

The vessel was adrift for a number hours of hours with approximately 400 people on board.

Following the ordeal the passengers were able to safely disembark in Canouan when the vessel was tugged to the Grenadine Island.

