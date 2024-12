MRS ALVIT ALTHEA NANTON better known as TANTIE AL-VIT of Arnos Vale formerly of Friendship, Bequia died on Sunday December 8th at the age of 97. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Tuesday December 17th at the Holy Cross Anglican Church, Paget Farm, Bequia. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Paget Farm, Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related