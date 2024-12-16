Several houses and state entities were damaged in a weather event that caused heavy rains across St Vincent and the Grenadines over the weekend.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he has been given a preliminary report on the damage on the island of Canouan that experienced extensive flooding.

Prime Minister Gonsalves provided an update on the damage on radio yesterday.

The island of Canouan was recently seriously impacted by the passage of hurricane Beryl in July.

