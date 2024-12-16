While there has been good progress in the reconstruction of houses following the passage of hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he wants to see more done.

The Prime Minister was providing an update on the relief, recovery and reconstruction process.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the accessors have assessed 26,001 houses.

The Prime Minister once again appealed to the persons who sign on the aid in the reconstruction process.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also says that the government is trying to acquire pre-fabricated houses to aid in the process.

