The National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival officially opened this morning.

The unique Vincentian Festival runs from December 16th to the 24th annually.

Delivering remarks during the opening reception of the Central Nine Mornings activities in Capital Kingstown, Reverend Fidel Taylor from the Church of the Nazarene Rillan Hill reminded the gathering that Jesus is the reason for the Christmas season.

Reverend Taylor said people should always strive every day to live a life that will ensure that they can receive Salvation.

Reverend Taylor said many people engage in destructive behavior as he reiterated that Jesus is the only answer to save everyone from their sins.

