St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its 52nd murder yesterday, just two shy of the record breaking murder toll last year.

Preliminary reports indicate that police responded to reports of shooting in the East St George community of Glen.

When police arrived they discovered the body of young man who has since been identified as 23 year-old Isisah Antrobus of the Kingstown Park.

NBC news will bring more information as it becomes available.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host a press conference today at 2 pm at the Police Conference Room.

