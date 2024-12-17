Nine Nights of Lights Festival continues with Karaoke Night at the Botanical Gardens

Tonight has been dubbed Karaoke Night, as the Nine Nights of Lights Festival continues at the Botanical Gardens

The festival, which began on Sunday is featuring a variety of light displays and live entertainment every night until December 23rd.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairperson of the Nine Nights of Lights Festival, Calisha Solomon says they are pleased to host the event, despite the challenges faced.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Gideon Nash says the two Christmas festivals have become a hallmark of Vincentian culture.

Tonight’s event begins at 7 o clock

Like this: Like Loading...

Related