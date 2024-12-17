Belle Isle Correctional Facility kicks off Prison Week with Church Service

A Church Service was held at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility on Sunday, to mark the start of Prison Week.

The week of activities is being held under the theme “Embracing Change with Joy and Renewed Hope”.

Delivering remarks at the Service, Superintendent of Prisons, Duane Bailey stressed the importance of the week.

Prison week activities will continue tomorrow with a Family Day at His majesty’s Prison in Kingstown, while Family Day at Belle Isle will be on Thursday.

An Exhibition will be held at the compound of the Kingstown Prisons on Friday and the activities will conclude on Sunday with a Prison Concert at the Solidarity Inc Carpark.

