St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Women and Jamaica Under-20 Women played to a 1-1 draw last Sunday in the first match of the First Citizens Jewels of the Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Football Tournament at the Lary Gomes Stadium in Arima.

Alyssa Stephenson gave Jamaican Under-20 Women the lead 6 minutes before half time, and Nasheeka Prescod equalised for St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Women.

In last Sunday’s second match at the same venue, Trinidad and Tobago Red Angels Under-20 Women beat Dominica Under-20 Women 5-0.

One of the two Trinidad and Tobago teams in the tournament, the Red Angles dominated the 70-minute match.

Orielle Martin stole the show for Trinidad and Tobago Red Angels Under-20 Women with goals in the 14th and 34th minutes, a penalty in the 37th minute and another goal four minutes later while the fifth goal came from T’kayai Dennis 20 minutes into the second half.

