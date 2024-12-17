St Vincent and the Grenadines played outstandingly at the inaugural Fuzion Tennis Academy Takeover Tennis Championships at the Tanteen Tennis Facility in St George’s Grenada.

In the Girls 10s Final of the 4-day Tournament which ended last Saturday, the boys 16’s final was won by Kareem Sharpe who beat Jaiden Bristol 4-2, 2-4,(6-10).

The girls 10’s Final was an all-Vincentian encounter in which Nakayda Caine defeated Amaia Waterstone 6-4. Caine played unbeaten the Championship.

In the Boys 10’s Final, Vincentian Rahkeem Huggins emerged the Boys 10s Champion after beating Zion Byfield Grant of England 6-4.

Anaia Waterhouse won the Girls 12s Title by defeating Olivia Aussi of the USA 2-4, 4-2 (10-8).

The Boys 12s Title went to Cuban Krish Puga who beat Alaine Drigo of Grenada 6-0, while Vincentian, Danelle Kennedy emerged Girls 16s Champion with a 4-2, 0-4 (11-9) win over number 1 seed, Alaina Drigo of Grenada.

More than 40 players competed in the Tournament.

