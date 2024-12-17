The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund launched a DigiFish project yesterday, geared towards sustainable fisheries management.

It’s a pilot project that is being carried out in collaboration with, the Fisheries Division and the National Fisherfolk Organization.

Executive Director of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund, Louise Mitchell stressed the importance of the project, which includes the installation of tracking devices on thirty fishing boats

Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard said this pilot project will provide valuable information for better management of fisheries data.

