Twenty-five year-old Rolando Cato of Ratho Mill, appeared at the Magistrates Court today, on murder charges.

A Police Press Conference yesterday revealed that Cato has been accused of the murder of 17-year-old Precious Williams, whose body was discovered in May 2022

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Superintendent Clauston Francis expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the investigations so far.

And … Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crime, Trevor Bailey also expressed his pleasure with the progress made in the homicide investigation.

According to Police, Cato is currently in custody at His Majesty’s Prison in Belle Isle serving an 18-year sentence for the offence of robbery.

