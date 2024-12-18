Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey has encouraged the public to be the watchdog of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Bailey was speaking at a recent press conference hosted by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Bailey said the public has the right to ask the hard questions of the organization and be the oversight body.

Bailey said if the public airs dissatisfaction with their work, it is on the police to be receptive of the criticism.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related