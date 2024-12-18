The public will soon be able to make reports anonymously to the police when the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force launches a mobile application next year.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey said that the app will allow persons to make reports to the police, without interfacing with them.

The app is one of the many strategies the police will employ in its arsenal to combat crime in the New Year.

Bailey reiterated that the police will continue to be resolute in their investigations.

